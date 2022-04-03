Will Russia break 8-decade global taboo against using nukes?

Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its veiled threats of using nuclear arms have policymakers, past and present, thinking the unthinkable: How should the West respond to a Russian battlefield explosion of a nuclear bomb?
The default U.S. policy answer, say some architects of the post-Cold War nuclear order, is with discipline and restraint. That could entail stepping up sanctions and isolation for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Rose Gottemoeller, deputy secretary-general of NATO from 2016 to 2019.
But no one can count on calm minds to prevail in such a moment, and real life seldom goes to plan. World leaders would be angry, affronted, fearful. Miscommunication and confusion could be rife. Hackers could add to the chaos. Demands would be great for tough retaliation — the kind that can be done with nuclear-loaded missiles capable of moving faster than the speed of sound.
When military and civilian officials and experts have war-gamed Russian-U.S. nuclear tensions in the past, the tabletop exercises sometimes end with nuclear missiles arcing across continents and oceans, striking the capitals of Europe and North America, killing millions within hours, said Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group.
It’s a scenario officials hope to avoid, even if Russia targets Ukraine with a nuclear bomb. But for former Sen. Sam Nunn, a Georgia Democrat who over nearly a quarter-century in Congress helped shape global nuclear policy, the option of Western nuclear use has to remain on the table.
“If President Putin were to use nuclear weapons, or any other country uses nuclear weapons first, not in response to a nuclear attack, not in response to an existential threat to their own country ... that leader should assume that they are putting the world in the high risk of a nuclear war, and nuclear exchange,” Nunn said.
For U.S. officials and world leaders, discussions of how to respond to a limited nuclear attack are no longer theoretical. In the first hours and days of Russia's invasion, Putin warned Western countries to stay out of the conflict, saying he was putting his nuclear forces on heightened alert.
Photos: Scenes this weekend from the Russia-Ukraine war (includes graphic images)
A girl inside a train reacts as she says goodbye to relatives at the train station in Odesa, before she and members of her family escape the war in Ukraine to Poland, on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. At the entrance to Antonov Airport in Hostomel Ukrainian troops manned their positions, a sign they are in full control of the runway that Russia tried to storm in the first days of the war.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Anti tank mines are displayed on a bridge in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
People walk and talk to each other in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A Ukrainian soldier looks at a damaged bridge in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman checks the dead body of a civilian for booby traps in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Ukrainian servicemen stand while checking bodies of civilians for booby traps, in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A man and child ride on a bicycle as bodies of civilians lie in the street in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Crosses to honor civilians killed during the combats against Russia stand in the forest of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A woman holds food items she received after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A local residence examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A man stands inside a destroyed house owned by his neighbor in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Ukranian soldiers play with a ball in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Ukranian soldiers play with a ball in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Pope Francis sits next to Malta's Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna, left, aboard a catamaran leaving Valletta's harbor for Gozo in Malta Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Andreas Solaro - pool, AFP POOL
A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
The letter V, the Russian forces emblem, is seen on a blown Russian tank turret in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Ukrainian soldiers try to pull a dead body of a Russian soldier from the destroyed Russian tank in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Portraits of Ukrainian fighters
Valya "Gromovytsya", 36, a volunteer with Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Gromovytsya has joined the fight with her husband, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother. "I want to defend Kyiv and kick the Russians out," she said.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Sergiy Volosovets, 30, actor-turned-commander with the Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Volosovets now commands a unit of 11 men and oversees the military training of other volunteers at a base northeast of the capital, Kyiv. They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands of people have volunteered to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and resist Russia’s invasion. The Associated Press this week spent time with some of them.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Kostyantyn Kovalenko, 24-year-old sound engineer poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "As a sound engineer, I listen to the sounds of war I can hear, I think, a bit differently," he said. He is bothered by the sounds like anyone else, but studies them and tries to identify the weapons. "I only regret that I don't have my recorder to record the sounds and use them for a patriotic track," he said.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Hromenko Oleksii, 48, who used to work in a supermarket before the war, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Oleksii, who has a wife and a 7-year-old daughter says he joined his friends as a volunteer to defend Ukraine from Russian occupiers.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Maksymovych, a war veteran who fought in eastern Ukraine for almost two years is now volunteering to defend his country again.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Jraven Gerber, 21, of the United States, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "I decided to come over here because I saw what the Russians were doing to the innocent civilians here. Bombing them indiscriminately, just killing them outright," he said.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Anton "Grom", a 37-year-old TV director, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Grom says he has friends in occupied places, others who lost homes and some that he doesn't know if they are alive, so he joined the fight with his wife, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother to defend Ukraine.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Vadym Kovalyov, 29, entrepreneur and actor, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Like many of the volunteer fighters, Kovalyov never expected to go to war. "These people, my brothers, they are in the right place," he said. "They made the right choice not to go abroad. They stayed with the people and on our land to defend it."
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Yaroslav Ignatyuk, an aviation radio engineer, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. 58-year-old Ignatyuk, who has a wife and two daughters says he is volunteering as a fighter to protect his family.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Francis Floro, 30, from Spain, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "I believe that all the West has a responsibility toward Ukraine," said Floro. "We have to participate in this and tell the world what's happening here."
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
