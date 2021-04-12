William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills.

The brothers, who are at the center of a royal family rift, issued separate statements about Philip, who died last week at 99.

William, who is second in line to the throne, pledged “to get on with the job’’ of serving Queen Elizabeth II as he and his brother became the latest family members to honor Philip's service to the nation and the monarch.

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,’’ William said in a statement. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.″

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and was advised by her doctor not to make the long journey.

Harry’s office also issued a statement Monday, describing Philip as a man who was “authentically himself.″