 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards
0 comments
AP

Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “Nomadland”

British Film — “Promising Young Woman”

Director — Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actor — Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Actress — Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Rising Star — Bukky Bakray

British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, “His House”

Original Screenplay — “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay — “The Father”

Film Not in the English Language — “Another Round”

Musical Score — “Soul”

Cinematography — “Nomadland”

Editing — “Sound of Metal”

Production Design — “Mank”

Costume Design — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sound — “Sound of Metal”

Casting — “Rocks”

Visual Effects — “Tenet”

Makeup and Hair — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Animated Film — “Soul”

British Short Film — “The Present”

British Short Animation — “The Owl and the Pussycat”

Documentary — “My Octopus Teacher”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke

Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Charles speaks following Prince Philip's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News