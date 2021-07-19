With no summit, South Korean president to skip Olympics

When asked whether the incident influenced Moon’s decision not to go to the Olympics, a senior South Korean presidential official acknowledged that the “internal atmosphere” at the Blue House “shifted toward skepticism” after the JTBC report. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, did not provide details about the discussions with Japan on setting up Moon’s visit.

Suga told reporters he hopes to “continue to communicate firmly” with South Korea's government in order to restore a healthy relationship between the neighbors. He said Soma’s comments were “very inappropriate and regrettable.”

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said no decision has been made on whether Soma will be removed from his current position.

The South Korean government delegation at the Olympics will be led by Hwang Hee, the minister of culture, sports and tourism.

“The Tokyo Olympics are a festival of peace for people around the world, and we hope that Japan holds the Olympics safely and successfully,” said Park Soo Hyun, Moon’s spokesperson, reading a statement on TV. “We also hope our athletes, despite the difficult conditions, fully display the skills they have developed in competition and return home healthy.”