With UK police under fire, Boris Johnson pushes new bill that could end peaceful protests

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered near where she'd gone missing, both to grieve and highlight the treatment of women. As the peaceful demonstration extended into the evening, arguments broke out with police, who were demanding that attendees disperse due to coronavirus restrictions. Things then turned very ugly, as officers were filmed and photographed physically dragging people away and into police vans.

The timing, therefore, of a wide-ranging bill that makes greater criminals of those who deface statues of slave owners but makes no mention of gender-based violence could hardly be worse.

"The priorities of this bill are entirely wrong -- suggesting bigger punishment for damaging a memorial than rape," Sarah Jones, the opposition Labour party's shadow police minister, told CNN. "There's no concerted action to tackle violence against women and girls, at a time when rape convictions are at an all-time low, and the bill does nothing to tackle street harassment."

Downing Street referred CNN's list of questions about the bill to the Home Office, which declined to respond.

Of course, the government didn't know that events would collide in such a way. However, legitimate questions can be asked as to why such a comprehensive bill failed to mention such prevalent issues.