Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

“They were lashed together, tortured, and ultimately burned alive,” he said, adding that the victims ranged in age from 14 to 40.

“The sheer brutality, savagery, and cruelty of these acts shows a new depth of depravity, and proves that, despite the pretense of the relative détente seen over the last few months, the junta never had any intention of deescalating their campaign of violence,” said Sasa, who uses one name and is the spokesperson for Myanmar’s underground National Unity Government.

That group declared itself the country’s only legitimate leaders in the wake of the military takeover on Feb. 1 that prevented elected lawmakers from taking their seats in parliament. The seizure of power was initially met with nonviolent street protests, but after police and soldiers responded with lethal force, violence escalated as opponents of military rule took up arms. In recent months, fighting has been raging in northwestern areas.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern at the reports of the “horrific killing of 11 people” and strongly condemned such violence, saying “credible reports indicate that five children were among those people killed.”