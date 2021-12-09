Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation

A witness told The Associated Press that about 50 troops marched into the village of Done Taw in the country's northwest at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, seizing anyone who did not manage to flee.

“They arrested 11 innocent villagers,” said the witness, who described himself as a farmer and an activist and spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears for his safety.

He did not see the moment of their killing but said he believed they were burned alive, as did other people who spoke to Myanmar media.

He later saw the charred remains — and was present when the images were taken. The images themselves could not be independently verified.

The government has denied that it had any troops in the area.

Opposition spokesperson, Dr. Sasa, said in a statement that the attack bore "witness to the military’s escalation of their acts of terror.”