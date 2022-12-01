Woman in Germany arrested for shutting roommate's ventilator, said the noise bothered her

BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.
The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.
The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.
The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.
People are also reading…
Watch Now: Holiday markets open across Europe, and more of today's top videos
Christmas lights are starting to sparkle as holiday markets open across Europe, watch a curious humpback whale play with divers in an incredible encounter, and more of today's top videos.
Christmas markets are great places for finding unique stocking fillers.
It may be big, but it just wants to play. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
With this win, team USA advances to the knockout round. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Never before seen minerals were discovered in a gigantic meteorite, offering researchers possible clues about how the space rocks are formed. …
As Russian forces poured across Ukraine's borders, Palych knew that pain, suffering and injuries would follow in the ensuing war and his train…
The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, has come to life, venting clouds of steam and smoke,
Two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were found guilty of sedition on Tuesday in the most high…
Qatar 2022 has many unique features. One of them is the football fashion.