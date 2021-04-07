Workers clear last train from deadly crash site in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Cabin exposed, with half of its walls and roof gone, workers pulled out the last remaining train car in Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades.

The crash site on the island's east coast was cleared, barring one car that was moved to the side of the tunnel where the train hit a construction truck that had fallen onto the track. Fifty people died and over 200 were injured in the crash on Friday.

The driver of the truck, Lee Yi-hsiang, who is also the manager of the construction site above the tracks, has been detained on charges of causing death by negligence. He has apologized for the accident and promised to cooperate with investigators.

While an initial report from transport safety officials said the brakes on the truck were not engaged, prosecutors declined to say what caused the vehicle to fall down the slope.

Taiwan's Minister for Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung said Wednesday that he had offered his formal resignation to the island's president and premier.