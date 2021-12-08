World shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

Comments Monday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggest the omicron variant of coronavirus may be less dangerous than the delta variant have encouraged investors.

It will take a few more weeks to learn whether omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

“Looking at the price action, it seem that investors initially overreacted to the omicron news because they didn’t have all the details," Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.com said in a commentary.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, a day after the price of U.S. crude oil jumped 3.7% to $72.05 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude gained 17 cents to $72.22 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, added 19 cents to $75.63 per barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.46% from 1.48% late Tuesday. It fell to 1.34% on Friday as anxious investors sold stocks and piled into bonds.