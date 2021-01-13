World warily watches America's postelection aftershocks

Germany was one country that benefited the most from those U.S. financial and democracy-building efforts.

Looking ahead, she said American officials may have a tougher time promoting democracy abroad.

“The U.S. remains a country that lives its democratic values. But this aspiration, which is presented very strongly to the outside world, mustn’t get too many cracks," Thoms said. "I think a lot of diplomatic skill is going to be necessary to counter those pictures.”

The International Crisis Group, which normally focuses on global war zones, wrote its first assessment ever about the risk of election-related violence in the United States in October. Stephen Pomper, who helped lead the work on the report and lives in the D.C. area, said in the best of circumstances, the United States could eventually point to the decision of Congress to resume certification of Biden's election after the breach as a first step in successfully protecting its democracy.