World welcomes new US president, hopes for renewed cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron also noted the urgency of addressing the perils the world faces from climate change after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, a move Biden was to reverse in the first hours of his presidency.

With Biden, "we will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet," he wrote on Twitter. "Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"

Elsewhere in Europe, close U.S. allies finally saw a chance to come in out of the cold after strained security and economic relationships with the Trump administration.

"This new dawn in America is the moment we've been awaiting for so long," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, hailing Biden's arrival as "resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

European Council President Charles Michel said that trans-Atlantic relations have "greatly suffered in the last four years. In these years, the world has grown more complex, less stable and less predictable."

In Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a video statement, calling Biden's inauguration a "good day for democracy."