Xi: China open to 'vaccine cooperation' with Eastern Europe

Sinopharm and another vaccine made by state-owned developers, Sinovac, have received conditional approval from China. Deals to supply millions of doses have been also reached with Turkey and at least eight other foreign countries.

Beijing is also trying to nurture relations with Central and Eastern European governments as part of efforts to expand markets for exports and for Chinese construction and other companies to operate abroad.

The focus on Eastern Europe through the China-CEEC group, also known as “17 plus 1,” has prompted unease among France, Germany and other Western European governments that Beijing is trying to make political inroads into the European Union.

Addressing Tuesday's meeting remotely, Polish President Andrzej Duda said the best way to help economies rebound after the pandemic would be to expand trade. Poland so far has not opted to secure the Chinese vaccines,

“We have this expectation that the cooperation within our 17+1 format will start bringing measurable and bilateral benefits in the area of economy, and first of all in the form of higher exports to China of goods and services from Central and Eastern Europe and in the form of a greater inflow of Chinese greenfield investments,” Duda said.