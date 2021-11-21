Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

China's powerful navy, coast guard and maritime militia have also sought to block moves by regional countries to exploit resources within their exclusive economic zones, and it strongly objects to operations by the U.S. and other foreign militaries in the area. China and ASEAN have for years been negotiating a code of conduct for handling matters in the South China Sea but those talks have made little progress of late.

China remains a crucial market for Southeast Asian countries as well as a source of investment, and ASEAN has sought to avoid conflict with Beijing. China also has strong ties with ASEAN members Cambodia and Laos and has refrained from criticizing Myanmar, where military ruler Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has cracked down relentlessly on the opposition since ousting the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Min Aung Hlaing was barred from representing his country at the last ASEAN summit, and it wasn't immediately clear who attended Monday on behalf of Myanmar. The censure came after an ASEAN envoy was prevented from meeting Suu Kyi and other political detainees as part of a proposed dialogue on easing the crisis, in which security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians. The government has claimed a lower death toll.