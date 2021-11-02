Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship in the country and require companies operating in China to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement.

It said it “remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.”

The company's withdrawal coincided with the implementation of China's Personal Information Protection Law, which limits what information companies can gather and sets standards for how it must be stored.

Chinese laws also stipulate that companies operating in the country must hand over data if requested by authorities, making it difficult for Western firms to operate in China as they may also face pressure back home over giving in to China's demands.