Young leopard rescued after falling into a well in India
VideoElephant
Jun 5, 2023

At an Indian village, a team rushed to a well where a 2-year-old leopard fell 80 feet into the cold waters, struggling to stay afloat. According to the charity, the leopard was lucky, sustaining no injuries, remaining active and healthy. Veuer has more.

A 2-year-old leopard was rescued after falling 80 feet into a well in an Indian village.