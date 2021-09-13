Your suffering is ours: Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims

Overall by 2019, 580 Slovaks were honored as Righteous Among the Nations by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum.

The site of Francis’ encounter was significant: Bratislava’s Holocaust memorial stands on the site of a synagogue that was destroyed in 1969 by the communist regime to make room for a bridge. The synagogue had stood next to the city’s cathedral, and Francis said their proximity showed that Catholics and Jews had long lived in peaceful coexistence “and a striking sign of unity in the name of the God of our fathers.”

“Here, in this place, the name of God was dishonored, for the worst form of blasphemy is to exploit it for our own purposes, refusing to respect and love others,” he said.

“In this place, our histories meet once more. Here let us affirm together before God our willingness to persevere on the path of rapprochement and friendship,” Francis said.

Just last week, the Slovak government formally apologized for the racial laws that stripped Jews of their human and civil rights, prevented their access to education and authorized the transfer of their property to non-Jewish owners. The government took action on the 80th anniversary of the “Jewish Code," considered one of the toughest anti-Jewish laws adopted in Europe during the war.