 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zimbabwe orders government workers to get COVID vaccinations
0 comments
AP

Zimbabwe orders government workers to get COVID vaccinations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's government has ordered all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or they won't be allowed to come to work.

The Public Service Commission, which is in charge of employment conditions for government workers, issued an internal notice Wednesday ordering employees to get vaccinated.

“All civil servants should be vaccinated without delay, and unvaccinated members shall not be allowed to report for duty,” said the notice, which has been seen by The Associated Press. The commission “urged” heads of government departments to make arrangements for their employees to be vaccinated "and to explain to any who elect not to be vaccinated that they will not be deemed to be working.”

It wasn't made clear what would happen to employees who refused to be vaccinated, although state-owned newspaper The Herald reported that the government would adopt a policy where unvaccinated workers wouldn't be paid.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the mandatory vaccination program for government workers earlier this week. She didn't give any timeframe for workers to receive vaccinations and also didn't clarify what the repercussions would be for any who refused.

The government is Zimbabwe's biggest employer and has about 500,000 workers.

Zimbabwe is one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of vaccinations, with more than 12% of the country’s 15 million people fully vaccinated. That compares to just 3.6% of people across Africa who have been fully vaccinated, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Zimbabwe has received more than 11 million doses, mainly Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

The southern African nation announced last month that it was opening COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of 14 and 17, one of the first countries in Africa to do that. It was already offering jabs to anyone 18 or older.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan
World

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

+14
China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit
World

China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

  • Updated

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Watch Now: Related Video

This town built around a desert oasis wows residents and visitors alike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News