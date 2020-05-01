nfl report

Virtual offseason a unique challenge for rookies: Joe Burrow should be getting ready to report to rookie minicamp this month, then joining the veterans on the Cincinnati Bengals for the rest of the offseason program.

But like everyone else around the NFL, Burrow is left on his own to prepare for the season with facilities shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unlikely to open until training camp at the earliest.

The best comparison to what the NFL is going through this offseason with no practices, in-person meetings or the usual bonding that happens each spring came back in 2011 when team owners locked out the players until July.

That led to no trades or free agency signings all offseason, then a rushed process to get ready for training camp that summer, with players finding new teams and learning new systems on the fly.

The decisions teams made this offseason went beyond draft strategy or trading picks for veterans. It even played a role in free agency and trades. The Bills opted to trade for a proven veteran, Stefon Diggs, rather than draft a rookie in a receiver-rich draft.