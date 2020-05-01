nfl report

Virtual offseason a unique challenge for rookies: Joe Burrow should be getting ready to report to rookie minicamp this month, then joining the veterans on the Cincinnati Bengals for the rest of the offseason program.
But like everyone else around the NFL, Burrow is left on his own to prepare for the season with facilities shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unlikely to open until training camp at the earliest.
The best comparison to what the NFL is going through this offseason with no practices, in-person meetings or the usual bonding that happens each spring came back in 2011 when team owners locked out the players until July.
That led to no trades or free agency signings all offseason, then a rushed process to get ready for training camp that summer, with players finding new teams and learning new systems on the fly.
The decisions teams made this offseason went beyond draft strategy or trading picks for veterans. It even played a role in free agency and trades. The Bills opted to trade for a proven veteran, Stefon Diggs, rather than draft a rookie in a receiver-rich draft.
With several veteran quarterbacks available on the market to challenge Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, the Bears opted to deal for Nick Foles in part because he worked previously under head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo. Foles would have a more advanced understanding of the offense.
Chiefs rookie putting medical degree to use: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he completed during offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still dressed in his lab coat while taking a lunch break Friday, the gregarious Duvernay-Tardif explained during a video interview that he contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help.
Duvernary-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting out the word about social distancing. But he soon sprang into action when it became clear there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.
“In times of crisis,” Duvernay-Tardif said while drinking from a carton of milk, “there are so many extra steps you need to take to protect yourself, but also the patients."
The only active medical school graduate in the NFL earned his degree from McGill University. He still had hospital rotations and other work to finish when the Chiefs drafted him in 2014, which meant returning to his native Canada each offseason and putting in some long hours.
Broncos' Miller doing fine after testing positive for COVID-19: Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Got my results back. Im ‘negative’ for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted.
Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.
Miller, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and quarantined at his Denver area home over the last two weeks.
Packers sign DT: The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, who is set to play for his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.
Hester, 27, played 15 games for the Washington Redskins last year.
The 2017 seventh-round draft pick from Toledo spent his rookie year playing 14 games and making one start for the Oakland Raiders. He played 12 games and made one start for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
He is best known for tipping Cody Parkey's 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve the Eagles' 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears during a wild-card playoff game in the 2018 season. Parkeý's kick bounced off the upright and crossbar.
The Packers ranked 23rd in the NFL in run defense last year and allowed 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!