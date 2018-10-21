Vikings 37, Jets 17: Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away in the second half to beat the New York Jets for their third straight victory.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Murray, coming off career-high 155 yards rushing against Arizona, finished with 69 yards on 15 carries to help lift the Vikings (4-2-1) to their first win against the Jets on the road after losing the first five meetings away from home.
Lions 32, Dolphins 21: Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards and the Lions netted 248 on the ground, their highest total in 21 years, to win 32-21.
Matt Stafford was 18 for 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit had 457 total yards and mounted scoring drives covering 64, 85, 75, 65, 75, 63 and 44 yards.
The Lions (3-3) punted once and had no turnovers to win on the road for the first time. They've climbed back to .500 after being outscored 78-44 in their first two games.
Panthers 21, Eagles 17: Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14, to seal the victory.
Colts 37, Bills 5: After throwing 164 passes the previous three weeks, Andrew Luck watched his runners deliver the hard shots and took advantage of the openings by throwing for four touchdowns in a 37-5 rout over Buffalo.
Buccaneers 26, Browns 23: Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, with 1:50 remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Texans 20, Jaguars 7: Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville's third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC South.
Chargers 20, Titans 19: The Los Angeles Chargers' Adrian Phillips believes the Tennessee Titans made the right decision to go for a potential go-ahead 2-pointer with 31 seconds remaining — and not just because it failed.
Phillips broke up Marcus Mariota's pass attempt, the Titans' second after a defensive penalty on the first attempt, and the Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Rams 39, 49ers 10: Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw two TD passes as the Rams took advantage of four takeaways and a blocked punt to beat the San Francisco 49ers 39-10 on Sunday for their first 7-0 start since 1985.
Saints 24, Ravens 23: Tucker missed the first conversion of his career after the Baltimore Ravens scored the potential tying touchdown with 24 seconds left, enabling Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to escape with a 24-23 victory Sunday.
Cowboys 20, Redskins 17: Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan's strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday, and Washington held on to edge Dallas 20-17 when a last-second field-goal attempt by Brett Maher went off the left upright.
