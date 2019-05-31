The nominating commission is seeking applicants to fill the opening that will occur upon the retirement of Judge Nancy S. Tabor.
The district judge will serve Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
Those interested in the position may obtain an application from the district court administrator's office at the Scott County Courthouse, Davenport, or the clerk of court offices in Cedar, Clinton, Jackson and Muscatine counties.
Applicants must be members of the Bar of Iowa, residents of the Seventh Judicial District and of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before the age of 72 years.
Applications are due at the District Court Administrator's Office on or before Monday, June 24.
The Judicial Nominating Committee will meet July 22 in the second floor conference room of the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport to interview candidates. The commission will then nominate two candidates for judgeship and the governor will choose from those two candidates.
