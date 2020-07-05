Obituary: Patsy C. Bell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

June 30, 1945-July 2, 2020

EDGINGTON — Patsy C. Bell, age 75, of Edgington, Illinois, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will follow in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at Fippinger's where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born June 30, 1945, in Fries, Virginia, to Robert and Arvetta Crowder Moss. Patsy graduated from Newport News High School in Newport News, Virginia. She married Tommy W. Bell November 29, 1969, in Newport News.

In 1970, Patsy was employed at Woolworth's in Muscatine, Iowa. For many years, she raised her family and was a homemaker, returning to work at Walmart in Muscatine, from where she retired in 2013.

She worshiped at the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending Country and Western Concerts. Patsy especially loved being with her family.