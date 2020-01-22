WAPELLO — At least one member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors wants to throw cold water on an Iowa Communications Network application that would permit ICN to use a conduit on the County Highway 99 bridge under construction at Wapello.
County engineer Larry Roehl presented the application, which he said would allow the state to extend a fiber optics cable from the Wapello High School to a new state emergency communications tower constructed last year at the Louisa County Complex.
Supervisor Brad Quigley quickly raised two objections to the application.
He reminded Roehl and supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin about problems the county experienced in 2018 when Windstream Communications failed to remove a cable from the old Highway 99 bridge.
That caused a more than four-month delay in getting work started on the replacement bridge and supervisors informally agreed then no cables would go across the new structure.
“I thought we learned our lesson. I don’t like it going across that bridge,” Quigley told the rest of the board Tuesday.
Roehl acknowledged the past problem and the supervisors’ previous decision not to allow any cables across the new bridge, but suggested this application was different.
“This is a public utility,” he pointed out to the board.
Quigley said that should not matter since there could be space in an existing conduit that already has been bored under the river. He said even if there was no space in that conduit, the cost of boring another conduit would be relatively inexpensive.
“Can you go back and ask if there is an alternative? Tell them the problems we had.” he asked Roehl.
Roehl said he could, but ICN officials were already aware of that situation and apparently still felt the bridge conduit was their best option. He also reminded Quigley and the other supervisors the new replacement bridge was expected to last 75 years, so any similar problem to what had happened in 2018 would be far in the future.
“Yeah, and we’ll be stupid then when that happens,” Quigley replied.
“Fiber optics will be outdated by then,” Ball interjected.
Quigley then laid out his other objection to working with ICN on the issue.
During its Feb. 28, 2017, meeting the supervisors had approved a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to allow the tower, which the proposed fiber optics cable would serve, to be built at the Complex.
At that time local officials indicated they were told the tower would be available for local emergency systems to install antennas and other devices to help cover blind communications spots in the county.
Quigley indicated the county has never been given those opportunities and now the argument for allowing the cable across the county bridge centered on the ICN as a public utility.
“We can’t get caught in their web again. We got caught on that tower,” he said, pointing out the supervisors demolished buildings and spent other local funds to assist with the tower’s construction, thinking local emergency communications would benefit.
“They lied to us and they are lying to (Louisa County Sheriff) Brad (Turner) every time we turn around. Don’t believe them,” he said.
Roehl agreed to go back to ICN and report back on its response.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Approved final low bids on four county road projects. There were no changes from last week when the bids were opened;
• Received monthly department updates for the conservation board, general assistance and mental health/disability services departments;
• Agreed to a courthouse tree planting proposal from Memory Lane Cruiser Car Club members Cathy and Bob Cowles;
• Approved pay increases for election officials;
• Approved $483,508 in claims;
• Held a budget workshop, but made no final decisions for its FY21 budget.
