If you are interested in adopting this cat, please fill out an application, using the link below. Please specify which... View on PetFinder
MUSCATINE — The family of local teacher and former Muscatine mayor Jeanette Phillips shared that on Sunday, June 26, Phillips died at her home…
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
DURANT — Before stepping up to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and hitting the go-ahead home run for the Wilton High School baseball …
Iowa drivers would save more than 18 cents per gallon on gasoline if federal lawmakers paused the federal gas tax, and another 30 cents per gallon if the state did the same.
Behind its two seniors, Bree Seaman and Karly Ricketts, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine High School softball team moved to 27-2 on the season by completing a two-game sweep of Davenport West at Kent-Stein Park on Monday.
A recap of the area prep baseball and softball action from Monday night, highlighted by a Muskie softball sweep and conference titles claimed by the West Liberty and L-M softball teams.
A look at this year's All-Eastern Iowa girls track and field team, which is led by five-time state champion Ellie Rickertsen of Northeast High School.
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
Fruitland 17-year-old Emily Lerch won this year’s Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageant earlier this month.
University of Iowa Athletics must turn over all materials former players have requested from an "independent and external review" of the Hawkeye football program despite UI assertions the records are subject to "attorney-client privilege."
