HIGH SCHOOLS
VOLLEYBALL: Muscatine, varsity tournament, at Prairie High School, 9 a.m.; Durant, varsity tournament, at Northeast High School, 9 a.m.; West Liberty, varsity tournament, at Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.; Louisa-Muscatine, varsity tournament, at New London, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING: Shields vs. Habazin, Women's Junior Middleweight, 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF: European Tour: Open de España, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING: Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB: ALDS: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 2, 4 p.m., FS1; ALDS: Tampa Bay Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA: Preseason: Sacramento vs. Indiana, 8:30 a.m., NBA; Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT
RUGBY: World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN; World Cup: France vs. Tonga, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool. 8:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS: ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS; ATP/WTA: The China Open, Semifinals, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, Final, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS; WTA: The China Open, Final, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., NBC; IAAF World Championships: Men's Marathon, 7 p.m., NBCSN
