HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS SWIMMING: Muscatine at Cedar Falls Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING: Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Liberty at Mount Vernon Invitational, 10 a.m.; Durant at North Cedar Invitational, 10 a.m.; Wilton at Grinnell Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOWLING: Louisa-Muscatine, Durant at North Scott Invitational, Lancer Lanes, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

BOXING: Top Rank Boxing: Main Event: Jose Pedraza vs. Vasily Lomachenko, 8 p.m., ESPN 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Depaul at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN; Michigan State at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Wichita State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Citi Hoops Classic, Kentucky vs. Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FOX; South Carolina at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1; UNLV at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN; Xavier at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Beehive Classic, BYU vs. Utah, 1 p.m., ESPNU; St. Joseph's at Villanova, 1 p.m., FS1; Louisville at Indiana, 1 p.m., FOX; Georgetown at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Loyola Chicago at Maryland, 3 p.m., BTN; Never Forget Tribute Classic, Clemson vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Northern Illinois at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Marquette, 4 p.m., FOX; Yale at Duke, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Creighton at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN; Never Forget Tribute Classic, Florida State vs. UConn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico State at Kansas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NCAA FCS quarterfinal, Colgate at North Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN; Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m., CBS; Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m., ESPN 

COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN 

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf, QBE Shootout, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Golf, QBE Shootout, final round, 1:30 p.m., NBC; European Tour Golf, South African Open, final round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF 

FIGURE SKATING: ISU Grand Prix Final, women's free skate, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 231 Prefight: Holloway vs. Ortega, 5:30 p.m., FS1; UFC 231 Prelims: Holloway vs. Ortega, 7 p.m., FS1 

NBA: Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., MyTV 8.3; Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA

NHL: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., NHL 

POP WARNER FOOTBALL: Championship, 9 a.m., ESPNU 

SKIING: U.S. Grand Prix, freeski halfpipe, 3:30 p.m., NBC 

SNOWBOARDING: FIS World Cup, halfpipe, noon, NBCSN 

SOCCER: Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Manchester United vs. Fulham, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town, 9 a.m., CNBC; Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m., NBC; Premier League, Leicester City vs. Tottenham, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN; MLS Cup, Atlanta United vs. Portland, 7 p.m., FOX 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament, regional final, 3 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Tournament, regional final, 5 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Tournament, regional final, 7 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Tournament, regional final, 9 p.m., ESPNU; 

