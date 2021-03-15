One last taste of winter?
The Muscatine Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying this individual who was involved in a theft of a firearm.…
MUSCATINE — As the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic comes and goes, local health officials are hopeful about the progress that is…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found with 174 fake $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
MUSCATINE — There has been no time for the Muscatine City Council to discuss what the city will do with its share of the $1.9 trillion stimulu…
MUSCATINE – This past December, the Muscatine Police Department announced its K9 dog, a half-Belgian Malinois and half-German Shepard named Di…
MUSCATINE — When Trinity Muscatine Executive Director Angie Johnson learned the hospital had been named to this year's Chartis Center for Rura…
DES MOINES — A lawsuit filed Tuesday challenges Iowa’s new elections law.
WEST LIBERTY – The cure may not be worse than the disease for the West Liberty School District, however classes were cancelled Monday after se…
Fran McCaffery has a pretty good idea what people in the Grand Canyon University basketball program are thinking and feeling right now.
Today I walked in the shoes of a police officer. I wouldn't want to repeat the experience.