The Department of Public Works will be closing South Houser Street from Lucas Street to Hershey Avenue starting at 9 a.m. today, Tuesday, June 4, for tree removal and pothole patching.

Traffic will be rerouted to the U.S. 61 Bypass.

The closure is expected to last one week but DPW is hopeful work can be concluded and the street reopened at the end of work on Friday.

Road closed signs will be put in place by Department of Public Works (DPW) staff Tuesday morning but detour signs are not available at the present time.

The Department of Public Works has reopened Washington Street at the intersection with Fillmore. The street was closed temporarily over the weekend after flood waters began to cover the surface.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments