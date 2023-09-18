Investment Opportunity located in Fredonia, this nearly 2 acre property offers a 19 lot mobile home community with all lots currently full and a beautiful updated ranch home-1 car attached garage and another detached 3 car garage with a full basement. With over $45,000 of gross income a year currently the new buyer would have the option of adding more income and increasing their rental portfolio by renting additional property such as the detached heated garage with 3 garage spaces and the nearly 1,100 square foot home. The property is served by well water. Mobile Home tenants/owners pay their own sewer. Water and trash removal currently are included in the $200/month rental cost. Currently lot rents are $200 and have not been raised in several years. Additional upside is the buyer can live in the ranch home located just south of the mobile home park and manage the property as the current owners have done so for the last 23 years making this a great opportunity to live where you work. The ranch home features an open floor plan with updates galore. Ready to move in this home has everything located on the main level making this a convenient home for all. The open kitchen has been updated with newer appliances which are included, modern cabinets and counter tops, open to the living and dining room. A full primary suite featuring your laundry, full bath and generous walk in closet. The screen porch just off the living room looking out into your quiet back yard, you'll enjoy fall evenings and plenty of privacy and large mature trees making this an Iowa small town oasis. Don't hesitate to call today to learn more. Located 20 miles East of Washington, 38 miles south of Iowa City, 23 miles west of Muscatine, 47 miles north of Burlington.