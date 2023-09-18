New construction home close to the hospital. The home will feature an open living, dining and kitchen concept, 2 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms and a laundry on the main level. The kitchen will have quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, barley, shaker style cabinetry for the perimeter and black shaker style cabinetry for the island. LVP flooring throughout the main living space and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a full, unfinished basement with the option to finish which could add 1 additional bedroom, full bathroom and a family room.
2 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $250,000
