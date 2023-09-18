ACREAGE ALERT!! Over 35K in recent updates to this updated 3-bedroom 2.5 bath ranch that sits on a park like setting with 2.65 acres in Blue Grass. In the last 6 months the kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, cabinets, new microwave above stove, storage shelving in the cabinets and much more! The open kitchen has stainless appliances and opens to the living room and informal dining. All the flooring on the main level & basementh as new LVP flooring. Step out to your deck overlooking the expansive backyard and outbuilding! Master bedroom has been updated with electric fireplace, and remodeled master bath. Guest Bathroom and .5 bath updated as well! Roof & gutters are new in 2021. Schedule today!