Quaint two story 3 bedroom move in ready home. Beautiful Refinished Wood Floors in the Dining Room and Main Floor Family Room. FR Could be a nice sized Master with if a closet is added). Living room with Fireplace. This home has a poured concrete basement with high ceilings. Rec Room in basement with fireplace. Workshop room in basement. Basement has a shower and a separate tub. No Toilet. Small bedroom on main with bath and closet off of it. Nice kitchen with pantry and Laundry in this room also. Garage is single with another single carport added to the East. Home is an Estate and Sold As Is.