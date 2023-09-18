This large, well kept home sits on a corner lot close to the hospital. The home features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1/2 bathroom, dining room, living room and a family room that could be a home office or a 4th non-conforming bedroom. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The large master bedroom has 2 closets, one being a walk-in. The walk-up attic could be finished for more living space or used for storage. Basement has minimal finish with a laundry room. Updates include new carpet and LVP, new dishwasher, fresh paint throughout, new decking on the front enclosed porch, and fresh stain on the handrails and back wood deck.