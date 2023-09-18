Backing to Discovery Park, New Construction Split foyer single family home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and almost 2300 finished sqft. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through your main level kitchen, dining and living room. White painted Cabinets, Trim and Doors. Black Matte finished hardware and lighting. Deck off of the main level dining. Patio off of the family room. Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. Master suite with tiled shower. 9' Ceilings through the entire home. Huge laundry room/mud room off of your 23 x 24 garage. Finish date December 2023. Still time to choose some finish work. All photos are from a similar home.