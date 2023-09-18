PRESOLD- Backing to Discovery Park, New Construction Split foyer single family home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and almost 2300 finished sqft. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through your main level kitchen, dining and living room. White painted Cabinets, Trim and Doors. Black Matte finished hardware and lighting. Deck off of the main level dining. Patio off of the family room. Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. Master suite with tiled shower. 9' Ceilings through the entire home. Huge laundry room/mud room off of your 23 x 24 garage. Finish date December 2023. Still time to choose some finish work. All photos are from a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $295,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
New construction home close to the hospital. The home will feature an open living, dining and kitchen concept, 2 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms and a l…
Checkout this totally renovated cabin on Lake Odessa. It boasts 2 bedrooms and a large full bath as well as an open concept kitchen/living roo…
Quaint two story 3 bedroom move in ready home. Beautiful Refinished Wood Floors in the Dining Room and Main Floor Family Room. FR Could be a n…
Enjoy a beautiful spacious and open serene log cabin home situated on a 4+ acre lot with a private pond/an aerator and stocked with bass, blue…
Investment Opportunity located in Fredonia, this nearly 2 acre property offers a 19 lot mobile home community with all lots currently full and…