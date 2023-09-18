The Sydney D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Sydney. This two-story townhome boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Upon entering the home, a large open floor plan greets you, with a space, that boasts a cozy fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen features a large island perfect for food prep or entertaining family and friends as well as a large pantry. Upstairs, youll find a spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, featuring a double vanity sink, walk-in shower, and a large closet for all your storage needs. Also upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and a convenient laundry area. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program! Home Is Connected All D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.