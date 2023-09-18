The Jack D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents a spectacular twinhome plan with the Jack. This floor plan presents 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.The main living area offers an open floor plan, with a spacious living room that offers solid surface flooring throughout. The kitchen has a convenient corner pantry for all your cooking storage, quartz countertops, and a lovely kitchen island, perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and full, ensuite bath with a double sink vanity, and is tucked away in the back of the home for valuable privacy. A laundry area is located right off of the garage and the 2nd bedroom is located at the front of the home next to a full bathroom. The finished lower level offers additional living space with a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, living room, and storage room. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program! Home Is Connected All D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.