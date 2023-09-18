This beautiful ranch-style home has 4 bedrooms and 1 non-conforming bedroom, making it a perfect home. The spacious backyard is perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining. With plenty of lush greenery, you can relax and enjoy a peaceful life here away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy the ample space to create your own oasis with gardens, patios, and decks. Don't delay in seeing this wonderful property!