Back on the MARKET !!!Welcome to your dream home in Muscatine! This charming 1 and 1/2 story residence boasts a perfect blend of comfort, space, and a picturesque setting. With 4 bedrooms, including 2 on the main level, this home provides ample room for your family's needs. Step inside and discover the convenience of a main floor laundry, ensuring practicality and ease in your daily routines. The open and inviting layout seamlessly connects the living spaces, creating an ideal atmosphere for entertaining and spending quality time with loved ones. As you enter, you'll be greeted by the delightful decks located both at the front and back of the home. These outdoor areas offer a serene retreat, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting gatherings with friends and family. Additionally, an enclosed porch provides a versatile space where you can unwind and take in the beauty of the surroundings. Situated on a large, level wooded lot, this property offers a tranquil oasis within the city. The lush greenery and mature trees provide privacy and a sense of serenity, creating a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. From the typical vantage points within the home, you'll enjoy charming views of the city that further enhance the appeal of this residence. Don't miss the opportunity to make this Muscatine gem your own. Embrace the comfort, convenience, and natural beauty this 1 and 1/2 story home has to offer.