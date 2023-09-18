Come check out this wonderful home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 1.03 of an acre lot in the Hickory Hill Addition. Being sold As-Is. Quad Level home features a walk-out from the lower and basement levels with stairs from the garage to the basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $274,099
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quaint two story 3 bedroom move in ready home. Beautiful Refinished Wood Floors in the Dining Room and Main Floor Family Room. FR Could be a n…
Enjoy a beautiful spacious and open serene log cabin home situated on a 4+ acre lot with a private pond/an aerator and stocked with bass, blue…
Investment Opportunity located in Fredonia, this nearly 2 acre property offers a 19 lot mobile home community with all lots currently full and…
Let your imagination soar in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. This home located in Village Oaks is tucked away in privacy surrounded by trees and …
Presenting an enchanting two story house that effortlessly combines classic charm with modern convenience in the heart of Muscatine. This love…