Private Retreat wooded lot what else can you ask for? You will love this 5 Bedroom 2 Rath ranch home with Open Floor plan settled on 1.33 acres in Blue Grass. Check out the beautiful kitchen with rustic alder cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also has beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, living room, and hallway. Spacious main suite could be used as a family room if you do not need 5 Bedrooms then you will have 3 Living Spaces; Living Room, Family Room and Rec Room!