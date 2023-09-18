5 Bedroom Home in NICHOLS - $105,900 Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3.79 Acres in Muscatine County. Large metal garage.View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 3 Bedroom Home in Lone Tree - $148,400 Quaint two story 3 bedroom move in ready home. Beautiful Refinished Wood Floors in the Dining Room and Main Floor Family Room. FR Could be a n… 2 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $592,000 Enjoy a beautiful spacious and open serene log cabin home situated on a 4+ acre lot with a private pond/an aerator and stocked with bass, blue… 1 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $549,000 Investment Opportunity located in Fredonia, this nearly 2 acre property offers a 19 lot mobile home community with all lots currently full and… 4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $290,000 Let your imagination soar in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. This home located in Village Oaks is tucked away in privacy surrounded by trees and … 2 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $139,000 Presenting an enchanting two story house that effortlessly combines classic charm with modern convenience in the heart of Muscatine. This love…