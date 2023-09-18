One of Wapello's most stately historical homes. Rare opportunity to own this amazing property. Take note of the beautiful open staircase leading up to the four bedrooms, laundry area, and bath. On main level, enjoy the southern exposure sunroom with a cup of tea during all of the seasons. Entertain guests in the formal dining room, or have a simple meal at the kitchen bar. Main level bedroom could also be used as a study. Shaded backyard could be a secret garden area. Just think of the possibilities with this unique home.