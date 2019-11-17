MUSCATINE – While the rain may have kept some people from attending the annual Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon, plenty of people still got out their umbrellas and strolled the downtown area visiting the open shops.
In The Flower Gallery, owner Karen Diercks busied herself pouring hot cider and offering samples of scones to the visitors who came through her shop. To the side, local author Bob Bancks visited with people and talked about his seven books Diercks displays in her shop. In the 25 years the gallery has been opened, Diercks said she has never missed an open house.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase holiday items,” Diercks said. “We don’t go full gear before Thanksgiving. We still have fall in our front window. We think you should celebrate in sequence.”
She commented last year a Humane Society Christmas Tree was displayed, but this year the tree would be set up later in the year.
The event marks the traditional start of the holiday shopping season and gives local people the chance to support area businesses.
Friends Kari Miller and Taylor Crane smiled as they walked through the store looking at the items offered. Sunday marked the first time they had visited the open house and they were eager to see the holiday items being displayed downtown. They plan to return next year.
“It brings more people to the downtown to bring more business here,” Crane commented.
Bancks said the open house is a good opportunity for him to get to meet some of his potential readers. With a flair for rural settings, he hopes the books will be a hit with the people of Muscatine and other parts of Iowa.
“I don’t have so many sales but I get to meet the people who might read,” he said. “Sometimes I want to know what they might be thinking about.”
Down the block, Jessica Sosa manned the cash register of the New York Dollar Store. While not many people had visited the store that day, she was optimistic people would be coming in. She said it’s important to give local people the opportunity to come downtown and see what Muscatine has to offer.
“It’s important for us (business owners) to know what people’s needs are,” she said. “Shopping locally can really help the community because we really like to give back.”
In Creations by Oz, owner Melissa Osborne said she had spoken with several people from other parts of the state that had learned about the event on social media and come to Muscatine to see the downtown area.
“I think its (small business) is the backbone,” she said. “It’s wonderful to have big businesses and small businesses are an addition to Muscatine and it’s a wonderful way for people to find things that normally they wouldn’t be able to find.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.