Column: 'America First' GOP left Republicans like me

I became a Republican because I believed in the values of George H. W. Bush, who, after the fall of the Soviet Union, ushered in a new era of American hegemony. This "new world order" would bring the exceptional values of liberal democracy to nations that were crying out for freedom and liberty, while creating stability by blending shared ideology with military might.

The international order does not operate the same way that the domestic order does. In the international realm, there is no centralized authority that polices the behavior of other nations. Individual countries themselves must choose to enforce or ignore certain behaviors and the more powerful the state, the more influence they have in the system.

The system of alliances stemming from the aftermath of World War II was designed to counter the spread of authoritarianism. But with the fall of the Soviet Union, Bush saw these alliances as a way to lock in democratic values across the world. The hope was that an alliance system built on universal freedom would foster trust and cooperation, which would lead to a stable world where there could be dialogue on the world’s most important issues. It also ensured that the United States would get the final say on most matters due to its relative strength compared to the rest.