Column: CARES Act provides more ways to help

In just over a month, COVID-19 has turned life in the Quad Cities upside down. Despite all that has changed, I am heartened and filled with hope as I continue to hear the same question asked by Quad Citizens: "How can I help?"

The eagerness to lend a hand during this evolving health and economic crisis gives us a glimpse into a brighter future for our community, one we all must work together toward. As we think about how we can best support our students, families and neighbors who have been hit hardest by this pandemic, now is an important time to consider the critical role nonprofits serve in stabilizing lives and our Quad Cities.

Many local nonprofits, including the 36 community impact partners that receive funding from our United Way and the dozens we collaborate with, are on the frontlines of the coronavirus response. As these organizations stretch their resources to meet urgent and essential needs of Quad Citizens, they need our help.

Fortunately, the CARES Act has made it easier for Americans to give generously to qualifying charities, including the United Way of the Quad Cities and our community partners. The COVID-19 stimulus package, signed into law March 27, has created a new financial incentive which will take effect in the 2020 tax year.