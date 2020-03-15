Column: COVID-19 in the Q-C is going to get worse

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition brings together public health, healthcare, emergency management and planning, business and government leaders from both sides of the river to assess the outbreak, and recommend responses to the local effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

As I draft this piece, there have been no confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection or the illness it causes, COVID-19, in the metro area.

That will not last and we may identify cases by the time you read this. While we certainly want to reassure the community that preparations are in progress, we particularly want to enlist the community’s participation in efforts to contain and mitigate spread of the virus.

Our lives will be disrupted for the foreseeable, indefinite future — one cost of an effective response. Without your aggressive cooperation the pandemic response will fail.

Much has been learned about this virus since it emerged late in 2019. That said, much is unknown, and a lot of research is needed to get the information we need to help you protect yourself, loved ones and neighbors.