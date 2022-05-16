Column: Down with COVID

I had gone to great lengths to avoid the nasty little coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but it finally got me.

I spent 14 months in splendid isolation in our cabin in the mountains of Montana, teaching online during the 2020-2021 academic year. I got vaccinated as soon as I was eligible to be vaccinated, getting the second shot three weeks later. Since then I have had two booster shots – one last fall and a second one a few weeks ago.

I scrupulously followed the facemask mandate on campus, until it was lifted a few weeks ago. (It has now been reinstated.) Even after facemasks were made optional, I continued to wear a facemask when shopping, attending concerts (which I now rarely do) and attending services at the church of which we are members (when we attend in person—we often now listen to the services online.)

But in spite of all of these precautions, the nasty little virus that causes Covid-19 somehow made its way through the multiple lines of defense that were in place.

When I first started experiencing a dry cough, I assumed that it was allergies or a bit of a cold. I was, after all, vaccinated for Covid-19 and had had not one, but two booster shots.

When I started getting a sore throat, I decided that perhaps I should check it out just to make certain that it was not Covid-19. My wife had ordered some home tests for Covid – the type where it takes longer to sort out the pieces and read the instructions than to actually take the test. But when I finally had it all figured out, I put the cotton swab in each of my nostrils and twirled it around a few times (which tickled the daylights out of my nostrils), put the swab in a little vial with some sort of liquid in it, swished it around a few times, and then put three drops of the liquid on the little testing device.

The instructions stated that if only a maroon bar appeared on the testing device, the result was negative. If both a maroon bar and a blue bar appeared, the test was positive. I was relieved to see that only a maroon bar appeared.

The symptoms, however, persisted, so two days later, I tried the test again. This time a blue bar appeared, along with the maroon bar. That was not what I wanted to see.

My wife took me to a redi-med center, where they ran the test again. When the result was once again positive, they prescribed a five-day regimen of a two-part antiviral medicine, which seems to be doing the trick.

If all goes well, by the time this piece runs, I will no longer be quarantined and will be back on campus again.

Now there are undoubtedly those who will say that if you can get Covid-19 even if you are vaccinated, why get vaccinated? That, however, is to miss the whole point of being vaccinated. While being vaccinated doesn’t provide absolute protection against Covid-19, it significantly reduces the risk of severe cases of Covid-19 – the type of cases that put one in the intensive care unit of a hospital or in a morgue (or both).

Like a nasty cold, there was nothing pleasant about the relatively mild case of Covid-19 that I experienced. What I experienced, however, is vastly preferable to a severe case of Covid-19 that results in a premature transition to eternity. That in my books is reason enough to be vaccinated.

I am very happy that I made the decision to be vaccinated. I am also very grateful for the scientists who developed the vaccine and the antiviral drugs that have speeded my path to recovery.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

