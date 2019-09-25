* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gage Kent is the chairman and chief executive officer of Kent Corporation. Jeff Lorenger is the president and chief executive officer of HNI Corporation. Both companies are based in Muscatine, Iowa. Mr. Kent & Mr. Lorenger serve on the Iowa Business Council, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization whose 23 members are the chief decision makers of some of the state's largest employers.