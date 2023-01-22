Dan Lee: Love of money and love of the land

I am spending the month of January at our cabin in Montana. It is a good place to think about what is really important in life and what our priorities should be.

By the time that this piece runs, I will be joined by nine Augustana students for a very special J-term course. As I write this, they are riding on an AMTRAK train for a 32-hour trip that will bring them to our neck of the woods here in Montana.

The J-term experience will be an opportunity for them to reflect about how many personal possessions we really need and about keeping our lives in balance. In Populorum Progressio, Paul VI observes, “The pursuit of life’s necessities is quite legitimate ... But the acquisition of worldly goods can lead men to greed, to the unrelenting desire for more ...”

In the last chapter of "The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism," Max Weber, writing in the first part of the 20th Century, compares material possessions to an iron cage in which we are entrapped. He is quite pessimistic about our chances of escaping from this cage.

Others are more optimistic. An old Shaker song (the melody of which Aaron Copeland weaves into Appalachian Spring) begins, “’Tis the gift to be simple, ‘tis the gift to be free ... .” Henry David Thoreau found peace and renewal at Walden Pend. As recounted in "A Sand County Almanac," conservationist Aldo Leopold treasured every moment spent at “the shack,” an old farmhouse he described as his family’s “week-end refuge from too much modernity.”

The author of I Timothy observed, “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil ...” (I Timothy 6.10 NRSV). And indeed, people motivated by love of money have done immense damage to the environment and to the people who inhabit planet Earth, including to Native Americans who lived in what is now the United States long before Europeans arrived and began exploiting the land and its people.

At the same time, the American experience is also the story of people who love the land and care about the people who inhabit the land. Among them is Leopold, who observed, “It is inconceivable to me that an ethical relation to land can exist without love, respect and admiration for the land ... .” A key to fostering love for the land is experiencing and rejoicing in the beauty of nature, which is part of what the Montana J-term is intended to help accomplish. When the sun breaks through the clouds, Montana is incredibly beautiful during the winter.

The students will be meeting with a forester who manages the wooded areas of land protected by a conservation easement to protect it in perpetuity from subdivision and building a Wal-Mart store and other commercial establishments on it. They will meet a father-son team of horse loggers (the last ones in the valley) who believe in selective logging that preserves the health of the forest without disrupting it. They will go on a hayrack ride on a hay wagon pulled by Ed and Em, a beautiful team of Percheron draft horses.

They will visit an Amish farm, where the farmer who owns it farms it with Duke and Doc, another beautiful team of Percheron draft horses. They will join the Amish community, a community that values simplicity, for their two-hour Sunday morning worship service. (Simplicity does not mean short.)

They will be meeting with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council and will have a chance to visit with the tribal member who was instrumental in establishing Salish-Kootenai College, the tribal college.

They will be spending some time at our cabin, where I will teach them how to make homemade honey wheat bread the old-fashioned way and homemade vanilla custard ice cream in an old-fashioned ice cream maker. They will take turns turning the crank on the ice cream maker until the ice cream stiffens. Sometimes the old way of doing things is better than what passes for modernity.

And they will have the opportunity to go on a twelve-mile dog sled ride through the wooded foothills of the mountains, with the dogs yelping with exuberance as they race down the trail.

Sound like fun?